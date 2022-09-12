Sony withdraws from music business in Russia amid Ukraine invasion

Newsfrom Japan

Sony Group Corp. has withdrawn from its music business in Russia, sources familiar with the matter said Monday, as the humanitarian impact of the country's invasion of Ukraine made continuing operations there untenable. The Japanese electronics and entertainment giant, which had suspended operations in the country earlier this year, sold its Russian music business unit and transferred artists signed to it to a local company, the sources said, though the value and other details of the transaction are not known. With Russia continuing to face global sanctions, Sony's local branch has recently sa...