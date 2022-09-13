FOCUS: U.S., Japan commitment vital to Indo-Pacific framework's success

Newsfrom Japan

While Japan and the United States recently agreed to coordinate in building a new rules-based economic order in the Indo-Pacific region to counter China's growing clout, whether the framework can prosper and remain effective largely depends on its members gaining concrete benefits, analysts said. The U.S.-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework is expected to have a significant impact on the fast-growing region as it will re-establish the United States as an economic and geostrategic leader after its pullback from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal under former President Donald Trump. "It co...