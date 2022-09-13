Tokyo stocks rise slightly on Wall St. gains, eyes on U.S. CPI

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose slightly Tuesday morning following overnight gains on Wall Street, with many investors taking to the sidelines ahead of U.S. consumer price index data later in the day. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 47.00 points, or 0.16 percent, from Monday to 28,589.11. The broader Topix index was up 4.75 points, or 0.24 percent, at 1,984.97. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by land transportation, air transportation, and marine transportation issues.