CORRECTED: FOCUS: Japan's exports of sanctions-exempt used vehicles to Russia surge

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's exports of used vehicles to Russia, exempt from sanctions imposed over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, have surged to their highest level in more than a decade. Moscow's success in keeping the ruble strong despite the sanctions has also boosted Russians' appetite for used but high-quality Japanese vehicles, which can be exported so long as they are worth less than 6 million yen ($43,400). Japan's total exports of secondhand cars to Russia were the highest on record since January 2009, according to government data. Toyama Prefecture, which has long been a hub for exports of vehicles acros...