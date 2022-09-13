Tokyo stocks edge up on tourism hopes, eyes on U.S. inflation data

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended higher Tuesday as the Japanese government's plan to further ease COVID-19 border controls helped lift transportation-linked issues, but gains were limited ahead of the release of U.S. inflation data later in the day. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 72.52 points, or 0.25 percent, from Monday at 28,614.63. The broader Topix index finished 6.35 points, or 0.32 percent, higher at 1,986.57. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by land transportation, air transportation and marine transportation issues.