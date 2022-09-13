Wholesale prices jump 9% in Aug. as weak yen lifts import costs

Newsfrom Japan

Wholesale prices in Japan climbed 9.0 percent in August from a year earlier as the yen's tumble against the U.S. dollar and other major currencies boosted import costs, Bank of Japan data showed Tuesday. It marked the 18th straight month of increase, lifting the corporate goods price index to 115.1 against the 2020 base of 100, renewing a record high, according to the central bank. The surge has raised fears that recent price hikes by businesses may last in the long term, with consumers struggling to keep up with the rising cost of living as wages remain stagnant. Import prices in yen terms gr...