Honda to realize carbon neutrality for motorcycles in 2040s

Honda Motor Co. said Tuesday it will ramp up sales of electric motorcycles, offering more than 10 new models globally by 2025, as it aims to realize carbon neutrality for its two-wheeler segment in the 2040s. Honda said it will try to increase annual sales of electric motorcycles, currently hovering at 100,000 to 200,000 units, to 1 million units in the next five years. The Japanese manufacturer said it then plans to sell 3.5 million units by 2030, accounting for about 15 percent of its entire motorcycle sales. "Our efforts to realize a carbon neutral society will center around electrification...