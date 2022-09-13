Baseball: Murakami ties Oh's best with 55th home run

Newsfrom Japan

Munetaka Murakami, the Yakult Swallows' 22-year-old cleanup hitter, hit his 55th home run on Tuesday, matching the best season total of Japan's career home leader, Hall of Famer Sadaharu Oh. Murakami hit two home runs at Tokyo's Jingu Stadium in the Swallows' 9-7 Central League loss to the Yomiuri Giants, and is now in a four-way tie for second place behind the 60 Wladimir Balentien hit for the Swallows in 2013. Oh hit 55 with the Yomiuri Giants in 1964 and went on to hit 868 in his career. Oh's Japan record stood unmatched until two Pacific League hitters equaled it, the Kintetsu Buffaloes' T...