Baseball: 1-hit BayStars eke out victory, turn up heat in CL race

Newsfrom Japan

Taiki Sekine doubled and scored, and Robert Gsellman pitched seven innings to help boost the DeNA BayStars to a 1-0 win over the Chunichi Dragons and move them to within 5-1/2 games of first place in the Central League on Tuesday. Sekine doubled to open the BayStars' seventh inning at Vantelin Dome Nagoya to end any chance of Dragons' rookie Hiroto Takahashi (5-6) throwing a no-hitter. Sekine scored from third on a one-out grounder. Gsellman (1-0), acquired in July, allowed three hits, a walk and a hit batsman to earn his first win in Japan. Takahashi walked two and struck out nine over seven ...