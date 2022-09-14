Nikkei down over 2% on Wall St. plunge amid U.S. rate hike fears

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks plunged Wednesday morning, with the Nikkei index sinking over 2 percent, tracking steep falls on Wall Street overnight as strong U.S. inflation data fanned fears of aggressive interest rate hikes in the United States. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 622.81 points, or 2.18 percent, from Tuesday to 27,991.82. The broader Topix index was down 32.13 points, or 1.62 percent, at 1,954.44. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by electric appliance, metal product, and rubber product issues.