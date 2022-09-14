URGENT: BOJ conducts "rate check" seen as precursor to intervention: source

Newsfrom Japan

The Bank of Japan has asked market participants about their current foreign exchange trading in a "rate check," a move interpreted as a precursor to direct currency intervention, sources familiar with the matter said Wednesday. The move came as Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said all options were on the table, including direct intervention in the market, if the yen's rapid depreciation against the U.S. dollar continues. The dollar rose close to 145.00 yen earlier, moving it close to a 24-year high.