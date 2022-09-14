Nikkei down nearly 3% on Wall St. plunge, yen's recovery vs. dollar

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo's Nikkei stock index ended down nearly 3 percent Wednesday, hurt by overnight plunges on Wall Street and the yen quickly recouping an earlier dive against the U.S. dollar following strong remarks from Japan's finance minister. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average shed 796.01 points, or 2.78 percent, from Tuesday at 27,818.62. The broader Topix index finished 39.11 points, or 1.97 percent, lower at 1,947.46. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by electric appliance, rubber product, and precision instrument issues.