Baseball: Darvish gets 14th win with 8-inning gem

Yu Darvish threw eight dominant innings to pick up his 14th win as the San Diego Padres beat the Seattle Mariners 2-0 on Tuesday. Darvish (14-7) won his fourth consecutive start after limiting the Mariners to a pair of singles with no walks while striking out seven in a 94-pitch gem at Seattle's T-Mobile Park. After two outs to open the first inning, Darvish allowed a single before ending the inning with his first strikeout. "It all started when I was able to get through a scoreless first. From there I concentrated on each inning and each batter in turn," said Darvish, who has now gone six-plu...