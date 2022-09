Newsfrom Japan

Prosecutors on Wednesday arrested the chairman of major publisher Kadokawa Corp. for his alleged involvement in a widening bribery scandal over the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics. Tsuguhiko Kadokawa is suspected of giving 69 million yen ($481,000) in bribes to a consulting company headed by an acquaintance of Haruyuki Takahashi, a former Tokyo Olympic organizing committee executive, in return for helping the firm be selected as a sponsor of the Summer Games last year.