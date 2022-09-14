Baseball: Ishikawa pitches PL-leading Hawks past Lions

Newsfrom Japan

Shuta Ishikawa allowed a run while pitching into the seventh inning, and the SoftBank Hawks rode a big first inning to beat the Seibu Lions 6-1 on Wednesday and increase their Pacific League lead to two games. Ishikawa (6-9) worked a 1-2-3 first inning at PayPay Dome, and his teammates scored five first-inning runs off rookie Chihiro Sumida (1-10). Alfredo Despaigne's one-out bases-loaded double brought in the game's first two runs, and three straight RBI singles followed. Sumida recovered from the blow, allowing no more runs in his seven innings on the mound, but his teammates managed just on...