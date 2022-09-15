Metaverse, VR in spotlight as Tokyo Game Show kicks off

Newsfrom Japan

The Tokyo Game Show started on Thursday, returning to a fully in-person format for the first time since the outbreak of the coronavirus, with metaverse and virtual reality titles and technologies coming under the spotlight. The annual extravaganza for video-game lovers, one of the biggest of its kind in the world, will be held at Chiba's Makuhari Messe convention center, near Tokyo, through Sunday. The first two days are mainly reserved for media reporters and industry officials, with general visitors allowed in from Friday afternoon. It was the first time for the show to welcome attendance fr...