Japan sees 87% increase in ransomware attacks in 1st half of 2022

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese entities experienced 114 damage-causing ransomware attack cases in the first half of this year, up 87 percent from the year before, the National Police Agency said Thursday. Of the reported ransomware cases, in which attackers demanded payment in exchange for restoring access to company data made unavailable via encryption, 59 targeted medium- and small-sized companies and 36 were large corporations. They included 37 manufacturers, 20 service companies and five hospitals, according to the agency. In one of the cases reported in the six months through June, Toyota Motor Corp. was force...