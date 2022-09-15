Soccer: Hatate, Machino in Japan squad for U.S., Ecuador friendlies

Newsfrom Japan

Celtic midfielder Reo Hatate and Shonan Bellmare forward Shuto Machino were among the 30 players announced Thursday for Japan's World Cup warm-up matches this month against the United States and Ecuador in Dusseldorf, Germany. Hatate has only one senior-level cap for Japan but the 24-year-old has made a bright start to the season, including two strong Champions League outings against Real Madrid and Shakhtar Donetsk. The 22-year-old Machino has nine goals this term in the J-League first division and could get minutes up front as manager Hajime Moriyasu is without Vissel Kobe's Yuya Osako due t...