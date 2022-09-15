Baseball: Wada pitches in as Hawks maintain 2-game PL lead

Newsfrom Japan

Tsuyoshi Wada pitched five scoreless innings to win his third straight start as the SoftBank Hawks beat the Rakuten Eagles 7-3 on Thursday to maintain their two-game Pacific League lead over the Orix Buffaloes. The 41-year-old Wada (6-4) allowed four hits and a walk, and the visiting Hawks scored four early runs against Eagles starter Wataru Karashima (5-4). Leading 1-0 from Akira Nakamura's second-inning sacrifice fly, the Hawks added three more in the third. Misaki Mimori tripled and scored on a Kenta Imamiya double, and Yuki Yanagita's 19th home run made it 4-0. Imamiya, who reached base fo...