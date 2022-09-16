Main events scheduled for Sept. 19-25

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Sept. 19-25: Sept. 19 (Mon) -- State funeral of Queen Elizabeth II to be held, with Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako scheduled to attend. -- 7th anniversary of passage of security laws expanding Self-Defense Forces' role overseas. -- 10th anniversary of establishment of Nuclear Regulation Authority. Sept. 20 (Tues) -- U.N. General Assembly's annual general debate session to be held through Monday, with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida delivering speech. -- Japan to start vaccinating people aged 60 and over, medical personnel against Omicron c...