Tokyo stocks down in morning on lingering U.S. rate hike concern

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell Friday morning, weighed down by declines on Wall Street amid lingering concern over aggressive interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve to tame rising inflation in the country. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 301.33 points, or 1.08 percent, from Thursday to 27,574.58. The broader Topix index was down 12.75 points, or 0.65 percent, at 1,937.68. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by marine transportation, mining and electric appliance issues.