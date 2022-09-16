Tokyo stocks end lower on U.S. economy concerns amid rate hike fears

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended lower Friday as the latest strong U.S. economic data fueled views that the Federal Reserve will keep raising interest rates aggressively to cool inflation, dealing a blow to the world's largest economy. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 308.26 points, or 1.11 percent, from Thursday at 27,567.65. The broader Topix index finished 11.87 points, or 0.61 percent, lower at 1,938.56. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by marine transportation, mining and electric appliance issues.