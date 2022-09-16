Soccer: Antlers hold Sagan to 1-1 draw

Newsfrom Japan

Kashima Antlers held Sagan Tosu to a 1-1 draw Friday in the J-League first division's lone game. Taisei Miyashiro opened the scoring for the hosts in the 34th minute at Saga Prefecture's Ekimae Real Estate Stadium, while Brazilian striker Arthur Caike equalized just before the hour mark. A well-executed attack gave Sagan the lead. Diego launched his throw-in well ahead of on-rushing midfielder Akito Fukuta, who blew past a defender and poked a little pass to Miyashiro. The striker controlled the ball with a nifty juggle, threaded around a pair of defenders, and fired home when keeper Tomoki Ha...