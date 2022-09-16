Baseball: Dragons torch Swallows behind ace Ono

Newsfrom Japan

Yudai Ono threw seven sparkling innings and shut down slugger Munetaka Murakami, as the Chunichi Dragons walloped the Central League-leading Yakult Swallows 8-0 on Friday. Ono (7-8) allowed a hit and two walks while striking out seven, as he put the brakes on the 22-year-old record-setting Murakami. "Most of all, I'm happy to have kept them scoreless," Ono said. "First-place Yakult is not an easy team to shut down. "Murakami hit me well the last time I faced him, and I knew that if I didn't deal with him, we weren't going to win." Ariel Martinez delivered the big blow for the Dragons, a two-ou...