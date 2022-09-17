World's largest flower blooms in non-natural habitat for 1st time

Newsfrom Japan

An endangered stinky lotus flower called Giant Padma, known as the largest flower in the world, has bloomed for the first time outside its natural habitat at an Indonesian botanical garden after centuries of conservation efforts, according to the National Research and Innovation Agency. The flower with a diameter of 60 centimeters blossomed on Monday at the Bogor Botanical Gardens in the suburbs of Jakarta following efforts to conserve the species outside its natural habitat since its discovery in 1818. The flower's diameter can reach up to 150 centimeters. The opening of one of several buds o...