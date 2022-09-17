Baseball: McBroom powers Carp past BayStars

Newsfrom Japan

Ryan McBroom went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs, leading the Hiroshima Carp to a 10-3 Central League win over the DeNA BayStars on Saturday. The fourth-place Carp are chasing the third-place Hanshin Tigers with around 10 games left in the regular season for each team as the top three in the six-team league advance to the Climax Series playoffs. McBroom hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the third inning and an RBI single in a four-run eighth at Yokohama Stadium. "I was just trying to drive in a guy on base, do some damage and bring some excitement to you guys (fans)," McBroom said of his...