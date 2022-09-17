Soccer: Kawasaki's J1 title hope hit by draw at Kashiwa

Newsfrom Japan

Kawasaki Frontale's hope of winning three straight J-League first-division titles took a hit on Saturday as they were held to a 1-1 draw away to Kashiwa Reysol. Yu Kobayashi's first-half opener was canceled out by Douglas in the second half at Sankyo Frontier Stadium Kashiwa, with the result leaving Kawasaki on 54 points, four behind leaders Yokohama F Marinos who play their game on Sunday. Reysol No. 10 Matheus Savio shot just wide on the turn from the edge of the box midway through the first half, while Kento Tachibanada had a shot saved for Kawasaki from a similar range before Kobayashi str...