Japanese, Australian firms collaborate on world's tallest timber tower

Newsfrom Japan

Construction firms from Japan and Australia have started work on a 182-meter-high skyscraper in central Sydney in a collaboration to build what will be the world's tallest hybrid-timber building using an eco-friendly wood product. Tokyo-based Obayashi Corp. and Sydney-based Built Pty Ltd. plan to complete construction on the 39-story "Atlassian Central" in 2026, to be used for offices, accommodation and retail outlets, the companies said recently in press releases. The companies aim to cut carbon dioxide emissions during construction by 50 percent or more compared to a conventional building pr...