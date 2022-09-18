Main events scheduled for Monday, Sept. 19
Newsfrom JapanPolitics Economy
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Main events scheduled in Japan for Monday, Sept. 19: -- Respect-for-the-Aged Day, national holiday. -- Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to leave for New York to speak at an annual gathering of world leaders at the U.N. General Assembly. -- 7th anniversary of passage of security laws expanding Self-Defense Forces' role overseas. -- 10th anniversary of establishment of Nuclear Regulation Authority.