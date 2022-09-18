Baseball: Ohtani picks up 13th win, Suzuki on paternity list

Newsfrom Japan

Two-way star Shohei Ohtani pitched seven shutout innings and helped his own cause with an RBI double, leading the Los Angeles Angels to a 2-1 win over the Seattle Mariners on Saturday. Ohtani (13-8) extended his MLB career-high win total to 13 as he scattered three singles, with eight strikeouts and one walk in a 107-pitch outing at Angel Stadium. Babe Ruth won 13 games on the mound as a two-way player in 1918 when he hit 11 home runs. Ohtani is the first MLB player since then to reach double digits in wins and homers in the same season. At the plate, Ohtani went 1-for-2 with a walk. He drove ...