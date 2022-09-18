Soccer: Kamada scores 4th league goal as Frankfurt down Stuttgart

Newsfrom Japan

Japan midfielder Daichi Kamada scored his season's fourth German Bundesliga goal and set up another Saturday as Eintracht Frankfurt cruised to a 3-1 win at Stuttgart. Kamada's 55th-minute free-kick from the edge of the box took a slight deflection on its way in for a 2-0 lead before the playmaker set up Kristijan Jakic's header from a corner two minutes from time at Mercedes-Benz Arena. Kamada played the entire game alongside former Japan captain Makoto Hasebe and played a part in Frankfurt's sixth-minute opener as his free-kick was saved into the path of Sebastian Rode, who headed home the re...