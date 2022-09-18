Japan, ASEAN to deepen economic ties toward 50th friendship anniv.

Newsfrom Japan

Japan and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations agreed Sunday to deepen economic ties in areas such as supply chain resiliency ahead of the 50th anniversary of ASEAN-Japan friendship. During an in-person meeting of economy ministers in Siem Reap, Cambodia, the two sides affirmed cooperation in building a system for corporations in each country to share information on their supply inventories. "We reaffirmed we will overcome challenges together through free and fair trade and investment to pioneer the future in a time of economic uncertainty," especially in the wake of the coronavirus pand...