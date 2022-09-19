FOCUS: Higher restaurant prices add to pressure on Japanese consumers

Newsfrom Japan

When Yoshihiko Koyama ordered a fried dumplings set meal at a well-known Chinese chain restaurant in Tokyo in September he noticed something different -- the price was a little higher than his previous visit. Koyama was charged 710 yen ($4.9) instead of the 670 yen he usually paid for the set menu in a Hidakaya restaurant in the capital's Okachimachi district, illustrating how eateries and restaurant chains such as Hiday Hidaka Corp. are passing on soaring material and energy costs to consumers. "It feels like a small increase but it's happening at other restaurants too," said 74-year-old Koya...