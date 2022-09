Main events scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 20

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Tuesday, Sept. 20: -- Japan to start vaccinating people aged 60 and over, medical personnel against Omicron coronavirus variant. -- Nationwide consumer price index for August to be released by Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications at 8:30 a.m. -- Average land prices to be released by Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism at 4:50 p.m. -- Japan Business Federation Chairman Masakazu Tokura to hold press conference.