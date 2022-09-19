Soccer: Minamino nets 1st Monaco goal, assists in win over Reims

Newsfrom Japan

Takumi Minamino opened his Monaco account in France's Ligue 1 on Sunday as he came off the bench to score one and set up another in their 3-0 win away to 10-man Reims featuring fellow Japanese attacker Junya Ito. The 27-year-old Minamino, who joined the principality side from Liverpool over the summer, struggled to impact his new team and has made only two starts from six games, missing the last two entirely. But after Reims defender Bradley Locko was controversially sent off in the 22nd minute and Monaco took the lead through Aleksandr Golovin's diving header soon after the break, Minamino ca...