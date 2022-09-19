Baseball: Buffaloes complete sweep of Hawks to tighten PL race

Newsfrom Japan

Masataka Yoshida drove in four runs, and Yuma Mune singled in the game-winner, lifting the Orix Buffaloes to a 5-4, 10th-inning walk-off win over the SoftBank Hawks on Monday to complete a three-game sweep of the series between the Pacific League's top two teams. Yoshida hit a two-run first-inning home run, his 19th of the season, a third-inning RBI single and a game-tying RBI single with two outs in the ninth at Kyocera Dome Osaka. The Buffaloes loaded the bases in the 10th against Colin Rea (5-6) on a Masahiro Nishino single, a throwing error by the pitcher, and an intentional walk. Rea stru...