Japan core consumer prices rise 2.8% in August

Newsfrom Japan

Core consumer prices in Japan climbed 2.8 percent in August from a year earlier, government data showed Tuesday, well above the Bank of Japan's 2 percent inflation target and rising at the fastest pace in nearly eight years. Excluding volatile fresh food items, the nationwide core consumer price index marked its sharpest gain since 2014 and remained above the central bank's target for the fifth straight month, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said. Consumer inflation accelerated from 2.4 percent in July due to higher energy and food prices, and the rapid weakening of the yen...