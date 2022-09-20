Tokyo stocks open higher on Wall St. gains

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Tuesday, as investor sentiment was lifted by overnight gains on Wall Street. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 328.90 points, or 1.19 percent, from Friday to 27,896.55. The broader Topix index was up 17.56 points, or 0.91 percent, at 1,956.12. Japanese financial markets were closed Monday for a national holiday. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by nonferrous metal, electric appliance, and machinery issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 143.16-17 yen compared with 143.15-25 yen in New York at 5 p.m. Monday. The e...