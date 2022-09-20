Tokyo stocks up in morning on Wall St. gains, eyes on Fed meeting

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were higher Tuesday morning, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street, but gains were limited as investors waited for the outcome of a two-day U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting starting later in the day. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 116.70 points, or 0.42 percent, from Friday to 27,684.35. The broader Topix index was up 8.41 points, or 0.43 percent, at 1,946.97. Japanese financial markets were closed Monday for a national holiday. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by iron and steel, transportation equipment, and electric appliance issues.