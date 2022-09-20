Baseball: Darvish named Player of the Week in MLB for 1st time

Newsfrom Japan

Yu Darvish was named Player of the Week for the first time in his MLB career Monday after throwing a combined 14 shutout innings to earn two wins from two starts for the San Diego Padres in the National League. The Japanese 36-year-old hurled eight innings against the Seattle Mariners on Sept. 13 and six against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday, improving to 15-7 this season from 28 starts. The right-hander has a 3.05 ERA and is one win away from matching his MLB-best 16 from 2012 when he made his big-league debut with the Texas Rangers. Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez won the award in...