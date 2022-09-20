Japanese household assets at 2nd-highest 2,007 tril. yen as of June

Newsfrom Japan

Assets held by Japanese households stood at 2,007 trillion yen ($14 trillion) at the end of June, up 1.3 percent from a year earlier and the second-highest level ever, highlighting the slow recovery in spending amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Bank of Japan data showed Tuesday. Total household assets, including cash and deposits as well as securities, were close to the record level of 2,014 trillion yen at the end of last year. Cash and deposits, which accounted for more than half of the total, increased 2.8 percent to a record 1,102 trillion yen. Assets in the form of securities fell 3.3 percent f...