Baseball: Ohtani goes 2-for-4, hits in 5th straight as Angels lose

Two-way star Shohei Ohtani got a hit in his fifth straight game Monday, going 2-for-4 as the Los Angeles Angels lost 9-1 to the Seattle Mariners to miss the playoffs for the eighth consecutive season. Batting second as the designated hitter, Ohtani struck out swinging twice before lining a double down the left-field line in the sixth inning off Logan Gilbert (13-6). He scored his team's only run on a Taylor Ward sacrifice fly at Angel Stadium. It was the 100th double in the big leagues for Ohtani, who secured his first multiple-hit game in seven when he singled to center off relieving lefty Ma...
Kyodo News

