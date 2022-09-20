Tokyo stocks end moderately higher ahead of Fed meeting

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended higher Tuesday but gains were limited before the U.S. Federal Reserve starts a two-day policy meeting later in the day, with investors waiting to see if the central bank's decision will further weaken the yen. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 120.77 points, or 0.44 percent, from Friday at 27,688.42. The broader Topix index finished 8.71 points, or 0.45 percent, higher at 1,947.27. Japanese financial markets were closed Monday for a national holiday. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by rubber product, iron and steel, and transportation equipment issue...