Toho Gas renews deal to buy Russian LNG for stable energy supply

Newsfrom Japan

Toho Gas Co. has renewed its contract to purchase liquefied natural gas from the Sakhalin 2 oil and gas project in Russia, a company official said Tuesday, amid energy security concerns in resource-scarce Japan. Toho Gas is the latest to join several other Japanese companies in continuing their investments in the Sakhalin 2 project. Its decision came after Russia established a new operator for the project in the Russian Far East following Western energy firms' investment withdrawals due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Toho Gas has agreed with the new operator, established on Aug. 5 under a...