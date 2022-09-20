U.N. chief warns of "global dysfunction" amid Russia's war on Ukraine

Newsfrom Japan

U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday warned that "colossal global dysfunction" is impeding efforts toward solving food insecurity and climate change issues, as world leaders gathered to address the United Nations amid tensions over Russia's war on Ukraine. "Our world is in peril -- and paralyzed," Guterres said, adding that geopolitical divides are undermining the work of the U.N. Security Council and "all forms of international cooperation." "But the reality is that we live in a world where the logic of cooperation and dialogue is the only path forward," the U.N. chief said. "No...