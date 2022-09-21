BOJ likely to keep policy despite weaker yen as peers raise rates

Newsfrom Japan

The Bank of Japan is widely expected to maintain ultralow rates at the end of its regular two-day meeting from Wednesday, bolstering the case that it will remain a laggard among major central banks in shifting to monetary tightening, even at the expense of a weaker yen. After the yen slumped to a 24-year low against the U.S. dollar and Japanese authorities warned of direct currency intervention to avoid a further slide, financial markets were on alert for any hints of a change in the BOJ's messaging on yen weakness and inflation, which has stayed above its 2 percent target. On Thursday, the BO...