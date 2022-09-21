Tokyo stocks open lower on Wall St. decline, focus on Fed outcome

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Wednesday, weighed down by an overnight fall on Wall Street, with a cautious mood prevailing ahead of the outcome of a U.S. Federal Reserve Policy meeting later in the day. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 267.33 points, or 0.97 percent, from Tuesday to 27,421.09. The broader Topix index was down 15.59 points, or 0.80 percent, at 1,931.68. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by electric power and gas, transportation equipment, and machinery issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 143.57-60 yen compared with 143.66-...