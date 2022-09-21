Tokyo stocks fall in morning on weak autos, Fed outcome eyed

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell Wednesday morning on weak auto issues pressured by an overnight plunge in Ford Motor Co. shares in the United States, with investors also awaiting the outcome later in the day of a two-day U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average shed 379.76 points, or 1.37 percent, from Tuesday to 27,308.66. The broader Topix index was down 25.00 points, or 1.28 percent, at 1,922.27. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by transportation equipment, air transportation, and electric power and gas issues.