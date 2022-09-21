FEATURE: "Anko" red bean paste the new chic way to stay in shape

Newsfrom Japan

Low in fat and high in fiber, "anko" confectionery is becoming a go-to for fitness freaks and bodybuilders who want to make the most of "wagashi" traditional sweets. The red bean paste is seen as a "stylish" dietary sweet for many, as it accompanies virtually anything well, including dairy products, breads and fruits and various other sweets. Yuri Akiyama, a 32-year-old illustrator in Ushiku, Ibaraki Prefecture, near Tokyo, got hooked on anko back in high school when she became more aware of her diet. After learning of anko's low fat content compared with Western confectionery, she began to ea...