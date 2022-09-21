Tokyo stocks end lower on weak auto issues, focus on Fed outcome

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended lower Wednesday as auto issues tracked an overnight plunge in Ford Motor Co. shares in the United States, with investors also awaiting the outcome later in the day of a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 375.29 points, or 1.36 percent, from Tuesday at 27,313.13. The broader Topix index finished 26.47 points, or 1.36 percent, lower at 1,920.80. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by transportation equipment, air transportation, and electric power and gas issues.